Novo Nordisk launches diabetes website

Novo Nordisk has launched an interactive website, atwww.novotrack-us.com, which claims to offer both management tools and personalized educational materials for diabetics. Martin Soeters, president of the company's US operations, said that NovoTrack has been launched "in response to the growing number of Americans suffering from diabetes and at risk for its associated complications."
He added that diabetes has become an epidemic in the USA, with an estimated 16 million sufferers, five million of whom remain undiagnosed. The tools offered on the site include blood glucose targets as well as cholesterol, weight and blood-pressure monitoring aids.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze