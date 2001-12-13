Novo Nordisk launches diabetes website

Novo Nordisk has launched an interactive website, atwww.novotrack-us.com, which claims to offer both management tools and personalized educational materials for diabetics. Martin Soeters, president of the company's US operations, said that NovoTrack has been launched "in response to the growing number of Americans suffering from diabetes and at risk for its associated complications."

He added that diabetes has become an epidemic in the USA, with an estimated 16 million sufferers, five million of whom remain undiagnosed. The tools offered on the site include blood glucose targets as well as cholesterol, weight and blood-pressure monitoring aids.