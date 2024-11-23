Novo's Levormeloxifene Enters Phase III

Novo Nordisk has completed Phase II studies of levormeloxifene, aselective estrogen receptor modulator in development for the prevention of osteoporosis, which could be a competitor to Eli Lilly's raloxifene (see above). The drug is an optical isomer of centchroman, which is being developed in India as a contraceptive and for breast cancer.
The Phase II data will not be available until the fall of next year, said a Novo spokeswoman, when they will be presented at an international scientific conference. Phase III trials of the drug, involving several thousand patients, will start shortly. This will be the largest clinical program ever undertaken by the company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze