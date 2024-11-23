Novo's Levormeloxifene Enters Phase III

Novo Nordisk has completed Phase II studies of levormeloxifene, aselective estrogen receptor modulator in development for the prevention of osteoporosis, which could be a competitor to Eli Lilly's raloxifene (see above). The drug is an optical isomer of centchroman, which is being developed in India as a contraceptive and for breast cancer.

The Phase II data will not be available until the fall of next year, said a Novo spokeswoman, when they will be presented at an international scientific conference. Phase III trials of the drug, involving several thousand patients, will start shortly. This will be the largest clinical program ever undertaken by the company.