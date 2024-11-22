Novopharm And Wyeth-Ayerst Sign Deal

Wyeth-Ayerst of the USA will market around 200 products manufactured by the Canadian generics company Novopharm. Wyeth is to market the products under its own name, while Novopharm will also sell the products using its company name.

The deal means that Novopharm will be creating around 100 jobs in manufacturing at its Scarborough site in order to meet the demand for exports. The company has already embarked upon a C$15 million ($10.7 million) expansion at Scarborough, and is understood to be investing C$65 million in the construction of a factory in North Carolina in the USA.

Novopharm has annual sales of around C$500 million.