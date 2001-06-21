Novuspharma begins Ph II cancer trial

Novuspharma has begun recruitment for a Phase II trial of its noveltri-platinum complex, BBR 3464, for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer in patients who have not yet received chemotherapy. This trial complements other Phase II studies which are currently ongoing for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, ovarian and gastric cancers (Marketletter June 25). Preclinical studies demonstrated that BBR 3464 binds to the DNA in cancer cells in a different manner to existing platinum-based drugs, thereby increasing efficacy and producing an effect in cisplatin-resistant tumors.