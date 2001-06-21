Novuspharma begins Ph II cancer trial

Novuspharma has begun recruitment for a Phase II trial of its noveltri-platinum complex, BBR 3464, for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer in patients who have not yet received chemotherapy. This trial complements other Phase II studies which are currently ongoing for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, ovarian and gastric cancers (Marketletter June 25). Preclinical studies demonstrated that BBR 3464 binds to the DNA in cancer cells in a different manner to existing platinum-based drugs, thereby increasing efficacy and producing an effect in cisplatin-resistant tumors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze