Numbers rise in breast-implant lawsuit

- With far more women filing for claims than expected (249,000 not including foreign claims), the global settlement fund for silicon breast-implant lawsuits, which was geared up to pay between $140,000 and $1.4 billion in damages per claimant, is likely only to be able to pay out sums of 5% of the amounts initially announced. The plaintiffs are seeking to convince the defendants, who include Dow Corning, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Baxter International, to put up an additional $1 billion to pay for the illness-related claims.