Nycomed opts to develop NPS' Gattex ex-USA, Canada and Mexico

New Jersey, USA-based biopharmaceutical firm NPS Pharmaceuticals says that Danish drugmaker Nycomed is to proceed with the development and commercialization, outside the USA, Canada and Mexico, of its human glucagon-like peptide 2 analog Gattex (teduglutide). The decision follows Nycomed's review of data from a recently completed Phase III trial of the drug in short bowel syndrome, in which it demonstrated considerable efficacy. The original licensing agreement, which was signed earlier this year (Marketletter October 8), could earn NPS around $185.0 million in developmental milestones and sales royalties.