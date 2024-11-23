Nycomed Sees Profits Fall In 1996

Nycomed of Norway, which separated out from the Hafslund energybusiness last year, achieved pretax profits of 1.16 billion Norwegian kroner ($175.1 million) for 1996, down from 1.69 billion kroner in 1995. Operating revenues were 7.74 billion kroner, 8% down on 1995 levels. Earnings per share for the year were 7.53 kroner, down from 11.24 kroner in 1995.
The firm said that a lower level of activity within contract production and the sale of the cosmetic business in May 1995, together account for around 200 million kroner of the decline. The main reason for the decline, it added, was the price pressures on contrast media, which to some degree have been offset by higher sales volumes.
Operating profit for the year was 2.23 billion kroner, down 21.6%. R&D costs were 896 million kroner, compared with 931 million kroner.
