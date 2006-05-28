NZ experts warn not to follow drug model

A national pharmaceutical strategy gathering in Canada has been warned by New Zealand experts to not follow their drug plan model, ie, the budgetary restrictions of the country's pharmaceutical management agency, the Pharmac, reports the Medical Post.
They told delegates that transparency was, and continues to be, lacking in Pharmac decision-making to the extent where patient treatments - and even physicians' credibility with their patients - have been compromised.
NZ system restricts access to innovative drugs
