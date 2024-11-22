Obesity Drug Hype Takes Downturn

The antiobesity agent leptin, which showed impressive results in overweight mice and sparked numerous stories in the scientific and lay media, may not be effective in the people who need it most, ie the very obese.
Researchers in the USA have found that very fat people already tend to have high levels of leptin in their bodies. Two studies reported in Nature Medicine (September issue) found that the ob gene is far more active in the obese than in lean people, and the levels of leptin (the ob gene product) are around 20-30 times higher. It has been suggested that one of the reasons for obesity may be that the chronically overweight have a "leptin-resistance" phenotype, perhaps because of defective receptors.
However, Stephen Burley of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute at Rockefeller University, who worked on the recently-reported mouse studies (Marketletter July 31), said that pushing the doses of leptin higher may be sufficient to get a response in the very obese.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze