OGeS enters cancer drug accord with Medarex

UK-based Oxford Genome Sciences (OGeS) and US drugmaker Medarex have entered into a strategic collaboration to discover and develop new human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancers, including colorectal cancer.
The collaboration combines OGeS' ability to discover novel targets for oncology with Medarex' expertise in the development of fully-human antibody therapeutics and provides for the companies to discover, develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies on a 50:50 basis. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
During the initial phase of the collaboration, OGeS intends to provide novel colorectal cancer targets, against which Medarex expects to generate fully-human monoclonal antibodies using its proprietary UltiMAb Human Antibody Development System. As part of the research accord, OGeS plans to utilize its unique Oxford Genome Anatomy Project database, one of the world's largest human protein databases that integrates genomic, proteomic and clinical information derived from blood and tissue studies for a large number of diseases from 50 different human tissues and representing 60 diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze