Friday 22 November 2024

OGeS enters cancer drug accord with Medarex

14 May 2006

UK-based Oxford Genome Sciences (OGeS) and US drugmaker Medarex have entered into a strategic collaboration to discover and develop new human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancers, including colorectal cancer.

The collaboration combines OGeS' ability to discover novel targets for oncology with Medarex' expertise in the development of fully-human antibody therapeutics and provides for the companies to discover, develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies on a 50:50 basis. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

During the initial phase of the collaboration, OGeS intends to provide novel colorectal cancer targets, against which Medarex expects to generate fully-human monoclonal antibodies using its proprietary UltiMAb Human Antibody Development System. As part of the research accord, OGeS plans to utilize its unique Oxford Genome Anatomy Project database, one of the world's largest human protein databases that integrates genomic, proteomic and clinical information derived from blood and tissue studies for a large number of diseases from 50 different human tissues and representing 60 diseases.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze