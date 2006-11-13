On-line drug discovery journal launched

Faculty of 1,000 Biology, a literature awareness service for the life sciences, has launched its Pharmacology & Drug Discovery Faculty, which is headed by former editor-in-chief of Science magazine, Floyd Bloom and Paul Insel, professor of pharmacology and medicine at the University of San Diego, USA.

Over 200 of the world's leading pharmacologists have been recruited to the project, which involves experts highlighting and evaluating the most important research articles in their field. Prof Bloom said: "no one can keep up with the literature, so having colleagues point out the recent important advances in unfamiliar areas is enormously useful." Details can be found at www.f1000biology.com.