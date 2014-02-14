A Phase III clinical stage biotech company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases.

Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 – Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

The French company leverages its immune enhancing and antiviral platforms to optimize and develop drug candidates to treat ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and other inflammatory diseases (obefazimod) as well as liver cancer (ABX196).