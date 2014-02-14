Sunday 24 November 2024

Abivax

A Phase III clinical stage biotech company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases.

Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 – Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

The French company leverages its immune enhancing and antiviral platforms to optimize and develop drug candidates to treat ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and other inflammatory diseases (obefazimod) as well as liver cancer (ABX196).

Latest Abivax News

Abivax reports positive interim results for obefazimod
3 October 2024
Confident Abivax aims to disrupt IBD landscape
13 May 2024
Abivax appoints Ana Sharma as VP, global head of quality
7 February 2024
Abivax provides 2024 strategic outlook
22 January 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


