Acacia Pharma is a commercially-driven hospital pharmaceutical group focused on the development and commercialization of new nausea and vomiting treatments for surgical and cancer patients.

Its lead product, Baremsis (amisulpride injection), has been filed with the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea & vomiting following successful completion of Phase III pivotal trials.

The UK-based company is also developing APD403, which is in Phase II trials for chemotherapy-induced nausea & vomiting.