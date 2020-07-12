Look back at pharma news in the week to July 10, 2020

Last week brought good regulatory news for Acacia Pharma, with the US Food and Drug Administration approving the firm’s Byfavo as a procedural sedation product, and Biogen and Eisai filing for FDA approval for aducanumab as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. On the research front, Swiss biotech Idorsia presented positive new Phase III results for its insomnia candidate daridorexant, and Germany’s Bayer released much-anticipated Phase III results for its diabetic kidney disease drug finerenone. Meantime, USA-based Novavax rocketed after revealing its COVID-19 vaccine has been selected for a massive funding award via the US government’s Operation Warp Speed program.
With two de novo product launches expected this year, the near-term focus for Acacia’s management is on expanding its marketing capabilities and obtaining access to US hospital pharmacy formulary lists to support its successful sales execution, commented Edison Investment Research healthcare analyst Dr Susie Jana.
