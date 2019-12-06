Huge anticipation, skepticism and a zig-zagging stock – just another day for aducanumab

After US biotech Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) presented further analysis from two Phase III trials of its Alzheimer’s candidate, aducanumab, the company’s stock price closed up more than 3% on Thursday.

It was a similar story in Friday’s Tokyo trading for Biogen’s partner, Eisai (TYO: 4523), with the results presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference in San Diego suggesting that aducanumab worked at higher doses in a percentage of the study population.

Lingering doubts