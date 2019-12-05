Anti-TNF drugs show potential in Alzheimer's

Privately-held US biotech Tetra Therapeutics has presented data showing that TNF-blocking agents reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in patients with rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis.

The CNS specialist presented the data from a retrospective population-based study of 56 million patients at the Alzheimer’s Disease Meeting being held in San Diego, California.

Inflammatory disease in the body is shown to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s, and that risk can be reduced in these patients by treatment with a TNF blocking drug, the findings suggest.