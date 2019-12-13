Biogen's gosuranemab fails in supranuclear palsy study

US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced disappointing top-line results from the Phase II PASSPORT study of gosuranemab (BIIB092) for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

The primary endpoint, as measured by the PSP rating scale (PSPRS) at week 52, was not statistically significant. In addition, the study did not demonstrate efficacy on key clinical secondary endpoints. Based on these results, Biogen will discontinue development of gosuranemab for PSP and other primary tauopathies.

However, Biogen will continue its ongoing Phase II TANGO study of gosuranemab for mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD) or mild AD, given differences in disease pathology.