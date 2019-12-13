Tuesday 18 March 2025

Biogen's gosuranemab fails in supranuclear palsy study

Biotechnology
13 December 2019
biogen_large

US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced disappointing top-line results from the Phase II PASSPORT study of gosuranemab (BIIB092) for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

The primary endpoint, as measured by the PSP rating scale (PSPRS) at week 52, was not statistically significant. In addition, the study did not demonstrate efficacy on key clinical secondary endpoints. Based on these results, Biogen will discontinue development of gosuranemab for PSP and other primary tauopathies.

However, Biogen will continue its ongoing Phase II TANGO study of gosuranemab for mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD) or mild AD, given differences in disease pathology.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gosuranemab: another Alzheimer's candidate to bite the dust
17 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Huge anticipation, skepticism and a zig-zagging stock – just another day for aducanumab
6 December 2019
Biotechnology
Biogen's aducanumab aims to be first DMT approved in 17 years for Alzheimer's disease
24 October 2019
Biotechnology
Hopes devastated by aducanumab Phase III failure
21 March 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA accepts Bayer’s sNDA for Kerendia for priority review
Pharmaceutical
FDA accepts Bayer’s sNDA for Kerendia for priority review
18 March 2025
Biotechnology
Orca Bio prepares BLA after stellar cell therapy results
18 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
OPKO and Entera team up on oral obesity candidate
18 March 2025
Generics
Russia’s Axelpharm continues disputes with Pfizer over generic axitinib
18 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
PhRMA submits comments to White House on artificial intelligence
18 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Precision medicine’s potential relies on collective action
18 March 2025
Biotechnology
Latigo’s $150 million Series B to advance non-opioid pain drugs
17 March 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotech company developing best-in-class non-opioid pain medicines.




More Features in Biotechnology

Orca Bio prepares BLA after stellar cell therapy results
18 March 2025
Latigo’s $150 million Series B to advance non-opioid pain drugs
17 March 2025
Taiho to buy Araris for up to $1.14 billion
17 March 2025
iOnctura strengthens leadership team
17 March 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze