Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA approves Byfavo for procedural sedation

Pharmaceutical
3 July 2020
acacia

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Byfavo (remimazolam) for injection for the induction and maintenance of procedural sedation in adults undergoing procedures lasting 30 minutes or less, marking the second approval for UK-based Acacia Pharma (Euronext: ACPH) this year, extending its portfolio of anesthesia products, and sending the firm’s shares up 10.8% to 3.28 euros by mid-morning today.

Acacia Pharma in-licensed the commercial rights to Byfavo for the US from Cosmo Pharmaceuticals in January 2020. Remimazolam was developed by Germany’s Paion, which will receive a milestone payment of 15 million euros ($16.8 million) from Cosmo and is entitled to tiered royalties on net sales in the USA ranging from 20% to 25%.

The approval of Byfavo will help to further strengthen Acacia Pharma’s financial resources, as previously announced, the company will now have access to an additional 25 million euros debt facility from Cosmo. Acacia Pharma will make a 30 million-euro upfront payment for the license of Byfavo to Cosmo, triggered by the approval, consisting of 15 million euros in cash and 15 million euros in ordinary shares of Acacia Pharma stock. The 10 million euros of net cash that Acacia Pharma will receive will be available to help fund the US launch of Byfa

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Acacia Pharma nearer to Byfavo launch as it gets DEA scheduling
6 October 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze