Adamas develops new medicines to improve the daily lives of those affected by chronic neurological disorders. It is focusing on the development and commercialization of controlled-release combination therapeutics to treat healthcare problems, primarily in the areas of infectious diseases and central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

It is dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by CNS disorders by optimizing the pharmacokinetic profiles of proven drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and as fixed-dose combination products.

Adamas has pioneered a platform to develop medicines for chronic neurologic disorders based upon an understanding of time-dependent biologic processes responsible for disease activity and drug response. They translate this understanding into medicines to provide demonstrable symptomatic relief from chronic neurologic disorders without additional tolerability issues.

The company has developed investigational product candidates, for treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis walking impairment, post-stroke walking impairment, epilepsy and several other indications.

Latest Adamas Pharmaceuticals News

Supernus expands CNS portfolio with buy of Adamas Pharma
12 October 2021
Shares splinter as Adamas assesses future for MS drug
18 December 2019
Look back at pharma news to Aug 25
27 August 2017
Adamas value doubles due to Parkinson's dyskinesia drug approval
25 August 2017
