Shares splinter as Adamas assesses future for MS drug

Californian company Adamas Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ADMS) closed 43% down after Tuesday’s trading, despite the firm announcing that a Phase III trial had met its primary endpoint.
INROADS, a, placebo-controlled study on the use of ADS-5102 in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients with walking impairment, met the primary endpoint through the proportion of responders with at least a 20% improvement from baseline to week 12.
"We did not see the scale of clinical benefit we had hoped for"But ADS-5102 did not demonstrate a significant effect on the secondary walking measures at either dose at which it was taken in the study.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze