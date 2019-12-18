Shares splinter as Adamas assesses future for MS drug

Californian company Adamas Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ADMS) closed 43% down after Tuesday’s trading, despite the firm announcing that a Phase III trial had met its primary endpoint.

INROADS, a, placebo-controlled study on the use of ADS-5102 in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients with walking impairment, met the primary endpoint through the proportion of responders with at least a 20% improvement from baseline to week 12.

"We did not see the scale of clinical benefit we had hoped for"But ADS-5102 did not demonstrate a significant effect on the secondary walking measures at either dose at which it was taken in the study.