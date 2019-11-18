MS charity attacks Biogen's pricing of Vumerity

Patient advocacy group The National MS Society has objected to the price of Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) newly-approved multiple sclerosis (MS) therapy, Vumerity (diroximel fumarate).

In October, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the novel oral fumarate for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. Biogen holds the rights to the option under the terms of an agreement with Alkermes (Nasdaq: ALKS).

Biogen said at the time it would offer Vumerity for $88,000 per year, which it said was the lowest annual wholesale price for an oral MS disease-modifying therapy.