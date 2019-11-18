Saturday 23 November 2024

MS charity attacks Biogen's pricing of Vumerity

Pharmaceutical
18 November 2019
biogen_large

Patient advocacy group The National MS Society has objected to the price of Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) newly-approved multiple sclerosis (MS) therapy, Vumerity (diroximel fumarate).

In October, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the novel oral fumarate for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. Biogen holds the rights to the option under the terms of an agreement with Alkermes (Nasdaq: ALKS).

Biogen said at the time it would offer Vumerity for $88,000 per year, which it said was the lowest annual wholesale price for an oral MS disease-modifying therapy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Biogen expanding biosimilars portfolio with Samsung Bioepis deal
6 November 2019
Biotechnology
Alongside aducanumab news, Biogen also impresses with financial results
22 October 2019
Biotechnology
Biogen presents positive Phase III data for Vumerity
22 November 2019
Biotechnology
Shares splinter as Adamas assesses future for MS drug
18 December 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze