Alongside aducanumab news, Biogen also impresses with financial results

News that the company is to file for US approval of the previously dumped Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab is dominating industry news on Tuesday, but Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) will also have contented long-term investors with its third-quarter 2019 financial results.

Revenues at the US biotech grew 5% compared to the third quarter of 2018, to $3.62 billion, when analysts had expected around $3.54 billion. A 17% jump in sales of the spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza (nusinersen) was a major factor in the increase.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $9.17, growing 24% from a year ago and above the forecast figure of $8.28, with adjusted net income at $1.49 billion.