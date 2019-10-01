Executive changes at Biogen

US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced an update to its senior leadership team.
Effective immediately, Dr Alfred Sandrock Jr has been named executive vice president, R&D, in addition to his responsibilities as chief medical officer, replacing Dr Michael Ehlers, who has decided to step down to pursue a new career opportunity, effective October 11.
Also, Dr Alphonse Galdes has been appointed EVP, pharmaceutical operations and technology. He has served on the executive committee since September 2019, and since joining Biogen in 1995, Dr Galdes has held several senior executive positions.
