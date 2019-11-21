Study shows variations in drug prices across countries

A new study, provided by digital healthcare provider Medbelle, reveals the striking differences in medicine costs between 50 major healthcare systems around the world.

The data show that the most expensive country, the USA, pays three times the median price of medicines. The least expensive, Thailand, pays around 90% less than the median price.

Other relatively expensive places to buy medicines include Germany (+125.64%) and the UAE (+122.03%). The UK pays about 5% above the median price.