Lexicon shares dented by fresh FDA rebuke

3 December 2019
Texan biopharma Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LXRX) lost more than 10% of its market value on Monday as the company suffered a new setback in the development of Zynquista (sotagliflozin).

Lexicon was partnering with Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) on the development of Zynquista, a dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor for the treatment of adults with type 1 diabetes in combination with insulin, but the French pharma major pulled out of the deal in September.

The companies had hoped that it would be the first oral antidiabetic drug approved in the USA together with insulin therapy to improve glycemic (blood sugar) control in adults with type 1 diabetes. Consensus forecasts from EvaluatePharma suggest Zynquista, if it gains approval, could have sales of $1.16 billion by 2022.

