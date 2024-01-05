Sunday 24 November 2024

Allorion Therapeutics

A Sino-American biotech company developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Allorion has established and validated a mass spectrometry-based allosteric inhibitor screening platform and a synthetic lethality target/molecule discovery platform based on phenotypic, chemical, and CRISPR screening.

The company owns a proprietary library of nearly 200,000 high-quality small molecule compounds, enabling thorough and efficient screening.

In January 2024, Allorion entered into an exclusive option and global license agreement with AstraZeneca to develop and commercialize a novel epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) L858R mutated allosteric inhibitor. In return, Allorion became eligible for upfront and near-term payments of up to $40 million, and additional development and commercial milestone payments of over $500 million, as well as tiered royalties on net sales worldwide.

Latest Allorion Therapeutics News

Allorion inks another licensing deal, this one with Avenzo
5 January 2024
AstraZeneca in-licenses lung cancer candidate from Allorion
3 January 2024
