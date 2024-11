In June 2022, Amylyx announced the first regulatory approval for its Albrioza (sodium phenylbutyrate and ursodoxicoltaurine), from Health Canada, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

A decision on the drug is expected from the US Food and Drug Administration in September, 2022.

In July 2021, Amylyx announced the closing of an oversubscribed $135 million financing for late-stage development of Albrioza.