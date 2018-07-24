Sunday 24 November 2024

Anima Biotech is a privately-held New Jersey company developing a novel class of protein-influencing therapies.

The US company is advancing mRNA Lightning, a novel platform for the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action.

Anima's approach combines high scale phenotypic screening that automates millions of experiments in live mRNA biology with MOAi technology using AI to elucidate the mechanism of action of active molecules. This has led to the development a broad pipeline across 18 different discovery programs in various therapeutic areas, such as fibrosis, oncology and neuroscience.

In addition to its own pipeline, the biotech has established strategic collaborations with Lilly, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie. Anima's science has been validated with seven patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations.

Latest Anima Biotech News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 13, 2023
15 January 2023
Anima Biotech strikes another Big Pharm deal
11 January 2023
Takeda inks yet another deal, now with Anima worth up to $2.4 billion
18 March 2021
Lilly inks $1 billion-plus deal for translation inhibitors of several protein targets
22 July 2018
