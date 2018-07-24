Anima Biotech

The US company is advancing mRNA Lightning, a novel platform for the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action.

Anima's approach combines high scale phenotypic screening that automates millions of experiments in live mRNA biology with MOAi technology using AI to elucidate the mechanism of action of active molecules. This has led to the development a broad pipeline across 18 different discovery programs in various therapeutic areas, such as fibrosis, oncology and neuroscience.

In addition to its own pipeline, the biotech has established strategic collaborations with Lilly, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie. Anima's science has been validated with seven patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations.