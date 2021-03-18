Takeda inks yet another deal, now with Anima worth up to $2.4 billion

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has been an active deal-maker, particularly since its $62 billion buy of Shire, both acquiring and selling assets, and today continued that trend.
Takeda has entered into as strategic collaboration with USA-based small-molecule mRNA translation specialist Anima Biotech to discover and develop a new class of medicines for genetically-defined neurological diseases.
Under the terms of the agreement, Anima will use its Translation Control Therapeutics platform to discover novel mRNA translation modulators against the collaboration targets. The parties will collaborate to advance the molecules to clinical candidates, which Takeda has the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize.
