Takeda delivers resilient FY2020 financials

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) today announced financial results for fiscal year 2020 (period ended March 31, 2021), which the company says demonstrate its “resilient portfolio.”
Reported revenues at 3,197.8 billion yen (~$28.9 billion), declined by 2.8% impacted primarily by foreign exchange and divestitures. Underlying revenues growth in FY2020 was +2.2% driven by the growth of Takeda’s 14 global brands, up 16% year-on-year
Takeda delivered reported operating profit of 509.3 billion yen (~$4.6 billion), which grew 407.2% with gains from non-core asset sales and acquisition-related expenses. Core operating profit, which adjusts for purchase price accounting (PPA) and non-recurring items (including gains on sales of assets), increased year-on-year to JPY 967.9 billion yen (~$8.8 billion). Takeda’s reported net profit was 376 billion yen, a 749.9% increase compared with the same period in the prior year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze