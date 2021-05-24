Further impressive data for Takeda's dengue vaccine

Takeda’s (TYO: 4502) dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003) has demonstrated continued protection against illness and hospitalization, regardless of a person’s previous dengue exposure, with no important safety risks identified through three years after vaccination in the ongoing pivotal Phase III Tetravalent Immunization against Dengue Efficacy Study (TIDES) trial.

TIDES enrolled more than 20,000 healthy children and adolescents aged four to 16 years in dengue-endemic countries in Latin America and Asia. Safety and efficacy results from the 36-month follow-up exploratory analysis were presented on Saturday.

"Our dengue vaccine candidate continued to provide protection against dengue throughout three years"LakKumar Fernando, center for clinical management of Dengue and Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever, Negombo General Hospital, Sri Lanka and a primary investigator of the TIDES trial, said: “Dengue epidemics occur suddenly, and hospitals can become overwhelmed with severe disease cases and people seeking testing.