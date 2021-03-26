Takeda initiates filing for dengue vaccine candidate in EU and endemic countries

Japan’s leading drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) says that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the company’s filing packages for its dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003) which is being investigated for the prevention of dengue due to any dengue virus serotype in individuals ages four to 60.

Takeda intends to submit regulatory filings in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand during 2021.

“Submission of regulatory filings for our dengue vaccine candidate, TAK-003, marks an important development for people who are living in or traveling to communities burdened by the threat of dengue,” said Derek Wallace, vice president, Dengue Global Program leader at Takeda.