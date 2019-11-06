Takeda ready for action with Dengue vaccine plant

Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) has opened its new manufacturing plant in Singen, Germany, for its dengue vaccine candidate, TAK-003.

The 130 million euros ($144 million) site will be used for formulation, fill, finish and secondary packaging of the dengue vaccine candidate, starting with the packaging line.

"This project is one of our most significant investments within our global manufacturing network"Construction at the plant, where around 200 people will be employed, began in 2016.