Takeda adds 18-month data to case for Dengue vaccine approval

TAK-003, the dengue vaccine candidate from Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502), is now backed by 18-month Phase III trial results.

These build upon the 12-month data from the TIDES trial, which met its primary endpoint of demonstrating protection against virologically-confirmed dengue.

In the 18-month results, presented at the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) 68th Annual Meeting, overall vaccine efficacy remained generally consistent and the trial met all secondary endpoints for which there were a sufficient number of cases.