Saturday 23 November 2024

Takeda adds 18-month data to case for Dengue vaccine approval

Pharmaceutical
25 November 2019
takeda_hq_japan_large

TAK-003, the dengue vaccine candidate from Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502), is now backed by 18-month Phase III trial results.

These build upon the 12-month data from the TIDES trial, which met its primary endpoint of demonstrating protection against virologically-confirmed dengue.

In the 18-month results, presented at the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) 68th Annual Meeting, overall vaccine efficacy remained generally consistent and the trial met all secondary endpoints for which there were a sufficient number of cases.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Positive Ph III results for Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate
7 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Takeda ready for action with Dengue vaccine plant
6 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Takeda to work with Charles River on drug discovery
14 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
Takeda initiates filing for dengue vaccine candidate in EU and endemic countries
26 March 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze