Saturday 23 November 2024

Positive Ph III results for Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate

Pharmaceutical
7 November 2019
dengue_mosquito_large

Takeda Pharmaceutical’s (TYO: 4502) shares edged up 1.2% to 4,278 b close of Tokyo trading today, after the Japanese drug major announced that results from the primary endpoint analysis of the ongoing pivotal Phase III  Tetravalent Immunization against Dengue Efficacy Study (TIDES) trial of its dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003) were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Takeda’s dengue vaccine candidate demonstrated protection against virologically-confirmed dengue (VCD), the trial primary endpoint, in children ages four to 16 years. Vaccine efficacy (VE) was 80.2% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 73.3% to 85.3%; p<0.001) in the 12-month period after the second dose, which was administered three months after the first dose. Similar degrees of protection were seen in individuals who had and had not been previously infected with dengue based on planned exploratory analyses of secondary endpoints (VE: 82.2% [95% CI: 74.5% to 87.6%] versus VE: 74.9% [95% CI: 57.0% to 85.4%], respectively).

French drug major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Dengvaxia - the world’s first dengue vaccine - had demonstrated 59.2% overall efficacy in the first year of follow-up based on combined results from two late-stage trials. However, the Sanofi drug has also come under scrutiny as is was found increased the risk of severe dengue in children who had no prior dengue exposure.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Unfazed by Dengvaxia difficulties, Takeda presses on with TAK-003
30 January 2019
Pharmaceutical
Takeda ready for action with Dengue vaccine plant
6 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Takeda moves forward with Dengue vaccine development
8 September 2016
Pharmaceutical
Takeda ready to deliver after 'watershed year'
15 November 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze