Evotec inks another drug discovery deal with Takeda

22 March 2021
Germany-based biotech Evotec (EVT: Xetra) has entered into a multi-RNA target alliance with Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) with the aim of discovering and developing RNA targeting small molecule therapeutics for highly attractive targets that are difficult to address via more conventional approaches.

The companies last year also entered into a collaboration, under which Evotec is delivering clinical candidates for Takeda to pursue into clinical development.

Evotec and Takeda will jointly identify and develop small molecules targeting a range of RNA targets aligned with Takeda's research and development areas. The collaboration will leverage Evotec's extensive RNA targeting platform to optimally identify promising RNA sequences to target with small molecule ligands that can be developed into potentially first-in-class therapeutics.

Terms of the accord

