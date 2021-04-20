Evotec ups investment in biologic manufacturing facility in Toulouse

Shares of German biotech Evotec (EVT: Xetra) were up 2.3% at 34.39 euros by late afternoon today after it said it has initiated the construction of its J.POD 2 EU biologics manufacturing facility at Evotec's Campus Curie in Toulouse, France.
J.POD 2 EU, Evotec's second innovative cGMP biomanufacturing facility, will employ Just - Evotec Biologics' cutting-edge technology that utilizes small, automated, highly intensified and continuous bioprocessing operations housed inside autonomous cleanrooms.
J.POD 2 EU will be Evotec's first commercial biomanufacturing facility in Europe and is anticipated to deliver much needed capacity, flexibility and quality for biotherapeutic development and manufacturing. The construction of Evotec's first J.POD 1 US in Redmond, Washington, USA, is proceeding on schedule and will be fully operational in second-half 2021.
The build-up of J.POD 2 EU will be supported with up to 50 milli euros ($60.1 million) from the French government, the Occitanie Region, Bpifrance, the Haute-Garonne prefecture as well as Toulouse Métropole. The total investment that Evotec plans to undertake is currently estimated at around 150 million euros.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze