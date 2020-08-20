Sunday 24 November 2024

Evotec and Centogene Gaucher disease collaboration expanded

Biotechnology
20 August 2020
evotec-large

Germany-based biotech Evotec (EVT: Xetra) and Centogene (Nasdaq: CNTG) today announced that they have expanded their existing drug discovery partnership related to the protein target glucocerebrosidase (GBA) with a focus on Gaucher disease, a genetic and relatively common lysosomal storage disorder.

The companies intend to develop a treatment option for the majority of patients whereas currently available treatments are individualized for each patient depending on the type of Gaucher disease, focusing on symptomatic relief.

The global Gaucher disease treatment market is anticipated to reach $2.11 billion by 2025, according to Polaris Market Research. Key players in the therapy sector and Sanofi (Euronext; SAN), Takeda (TYO: 4502) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Centogene and Evotec will work together to research, discover, and develop therapeutic options related to the deficiency of the protein GBA, a gene linked to Gaucher disease. The collaboration brings together Evotec's leading induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform and broad drug discovery and development capabilities with Centogene’s global proprietary rare disease platform, including iPSC lines, to address the needs of this orphan drug indication.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Illuminating Gaucher disease
23 October 2018
Pharmaceutical
Gaucher disease drug development urged by EU and US regulators
4 July 2017
Biotechnology
Mubadala and Novo Holdings invest 250 million euros in Evotec
13 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Gaucher disease market to reach $1.3 billion across 7MM in 2032
28 December 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze