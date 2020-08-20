Evotec and Centogene Gaucher disease collaboration expanded

Germany-based biotech Evotec (EVT: Xetra) and Centogene (Nasdaq: CNTG) today announced that they have expanded their existing drug discovery partnership related to the protein target glucocerebrosidase (GBA) with a focus on Gaucher disease, a genetic and relatively common lysosomal storage disorder.

The companies intend to develop a treatment option for the majority of patients whereas currently available treatments are individualized for each patient depending on the type of Gaucher disease, focusing on symptomatic relief.

The global Gaucher disease treatment market is anticipated to reach $2.11 billion by 2025, according to Polaris Market Research. Key players in the therapy sector and Sanofi (Euronext; SAN), Takeda (TYO: 4502) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).



Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Centogene and Evotec will work together to research, discover, and develop therapeutic options related to the deficiency of the protein GBA, a gene linked to Gaucher disease. The collaboration brings together Evotec's leading induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform and broad drug discovery and development capabilities with Centogene’s global proprietary rare disease platform, including iPSC lines, to address the needs of this orphan drug indication.