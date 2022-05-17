Implantable stem cell device could transform diabetes treatment

Hamburg, Germany-based biotech Evotec (FSE: EVT) has launched a partnership in diabetes with Canadian company Sernova (TSX-V: SVA), a regenerative medicines specialist.

Sernova is working on cell therapies, and will collaborate with Evotec to develop an implantable induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based treatment for insulin-dependent diabetes, including type 1 and 2.

The partnership will leverage iPSC-based beta cells from Evotec’s QRbeta initiative, which will be combined with Sernova’s proprietary Cell Pouch, an implantable medical device.