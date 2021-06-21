Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Tech start-up InSilicoTrials and Takeda partner on biopharmaceuticals

Biotechnology
21 June 2021

A 36-month joint project between the manufacturing site in Vienna, Austria, of Japanese pharma major Takeda, the Research Center Pharmaceutical Engineering (RCPE), Italian start-up InSilicoTrials, and the University of Graz has been initiated to establish the mechanistic basis of the relationship between process parameters and the effect of the resulting stresses on the characteristics of protein-based drugs.

This project will enhance the understanding of the process-induced mechanisms for protein-based biopharmaceuticals.

Participation in collaborative programs of this kind will also be supportive to product and process development of protein-based drugs in the future, resulting in reduced material requirements and drug development timelines.

This collaboration will adopt an innovative approach between Takeda and the partner companies where a lab scale version of one of Takeda’s filling line will be designed and assembled.

The line will be used to simulate the Takeda filling process on a smaller scale, comparing the effect of various settings of process parameters (filling speed, vial shape, protein concentration etc).

Currently, InSilicoTrials is working on 3 EU-funded Horizon 2020 projects to push scientific research and innovation in Healthcare:  SimCardioTestBrainteaser and  In Silico World.

