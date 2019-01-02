The company aims to provide the most advanced and first-in-class anti-cancer drug treatments for patients in China and rest of Asia. In 2017, US biotech major Celgene became a long-term strategic partner and obtained an equity position in Antengene.
Its pipeline includes five clinical stage products, the most advanced in Phase II/III stage, including ATG-010 for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, lymphomas and solid tumors, and ATG-008, which is in a multi-regional clinical trial that is currently enrolling late stage hepatocellular carcinoma patients in Taiwan, South Korea and mainland China.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze