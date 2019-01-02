Sunday 24 November 2024

Antengene

Antengene Corporation is a Chinese clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug discovery, clinical development and the commercialization of innovative therapeutics to meet unmet medical needs in Asia.

The company aims to provide the most advanced and first-in-class anti-cancer drug treatments for patients in China and rest of Asia. In 2017, US biotech major Celgene became a long-term strategic partner and obtained an equity position in Antengene.

Its pipeline includes five clinical stage products, the most advanced in Phase II/III stage, including ATG-010 for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, lymphomas and solid tumors, and ATG-008, which is in a multi-regional clinical trial that is currently enrolling late stage hepatocellular carcinoma patients in Taiwan, South Korea and mainland China.

Latest Antengene News

Malaysian nod for Xpovio promises more regional growth
6 August 2024
New indication in DLBCL in China for Antengene’s Xpovio
8 July 2024
Antengene expects a HK IPO to fund major assets
20 November 2020
Antengene adds $97 million to drive forward robust pipeline
20 July 2020
