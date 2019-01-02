Antengene Corporation is a Chinese clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug discovery, clinical development and the commercialization of innovative therapeutics to meet unmet medical needs in Asia.

The company aims to provide the most advanced and first-in-class anti-cancer drug treatments for patients in China and rest of Asia. In 2017, US biotech major Celgene became a long-term strategic partner and obtained an equity position in Antengene.

Its pipeline includes five clinical stage products, the most advanced in Phase II/III stage, including ATG-010 for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, lymphomas and solid tumors, and ATG-008, which is in a multi-regional clinical trial that is currently enrolling late stage hepatocellular carcinoma patients in Taiwan, South Korea and mainland China.