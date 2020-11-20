Antengene expects a HK IPO to fund major assets

By Wang Fangqing

Celgene-backed Chinese biotech Antengene had an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong’s HKEX today (November 20). The Shanghai-based clinical -stage biotech, which develops small molecules and antibodies, raised HK$ 2.63 billion ($400 million) to speed up its further development.

The amount is slightly higher than the expected HK$2.46 billion.