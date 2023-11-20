As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Apollomics has a pipeline of nine drug candidates across multiple programs, six of which are in the clinical stage of development.

Apollomics’ lead programs include vebreltinib (APL-101), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors with c-Met alterations, and uproleselan (APL-106), a specific E-Selectin antagonist that has the potential to be used adjunctively with standard chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia.