One To Watch

A Texan company developing treatments designed to halt progression of life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis.

In November 2019, Aravive presented positive data from the ongoing Phase Ib portion of the Phase Ib/II trial of AVB-500 in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, sending shares in the company soaring.

AVB-500 is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that starves the GAS6/AXL signaling pathway of its signal by capturing circulating and bound GAS6, thereby potentially stopping the activation, migration and invasion of aberrant cells.

In studies to date, AVB-500 has demonstrated a favorable safety profile as a potential non-toxic drug that halts disease progression by effectively blocking GAS6/AXL signaling.

Latest Aravive News

Aravive's ovarian cancer data send shares skywards
20 November 2019
BRIEF—WuXi expands collaboration with Texas-based Aravive Biologics
31 January 2018
