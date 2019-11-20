Aravive's ovarian cancer data send shares skywards

Texan company Aravive (Nasdaq: ARAV) was up nearly 80% at lunchtime on Wednesday, after the announcement of positive data from the ongoing Phase Ib portion of the Phase Ib/II trial of AVB-500 in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer.
The data from the first 31 patients treated at the 10mg/kg dose are maturing and affirm earlier findings on the relationship between AVB-500 levels and anti-tumor response.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze