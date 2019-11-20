Aravive's ovarian cancer data send shares skywards

Texan company Aravive (Nasdaq: ARAV) was up nearly 80% at lunchtime on Wednesday, after the announcement of positive data from the ongoing Phase Ib portion of the Phase Ib/II trial of AVB-500 in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer.

The data from the first 31 patients treated at the 10mg/kg dose are maturing and affirm earlier findings on the relationship between AVB-500 levels and anti-tumor response.

Four-fold increase in progression-free survival