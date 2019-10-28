Saturday 23 November 2024

GlobalData projects 14.4% CAGR for ovarian cancer market

Biotechnology
28 October 2019
globaldata

According to industry analytics firm GlobalData, what is now relatively small in terms of sales, the ovarian cancer drug market is set to grow rapidly over the next 10 years, as a result of important new treatment options,

The ovarian cancer market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2018 across the seven major markets (7MM: USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan ), and it is expected to grow to $6.7 billion in the following in the next 10 years with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.

The company’s latest report, ‘ Ovarian Cancer: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028’, sees the main drivers of growth will be the adoption of maintenance therapy across the 7MM, poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor uptake in the first-line setting, the launch of new pipeline agents, and increased screening rates for genetic markers.

Ufuk Ezer, oncology and hematology analyst at GlobalData, explains: “The dramatic growth in the ovarian cancer market is largely attributed to the label expansions for PARP inhibitors such as Lynparza [olaparib, from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN)], Zejula [niraparib, from GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK0] and Rubraca [rucaparib, from Clovis Oncology (Nasdaq: CLVS)]. The increase in screening rates for genetic markers such as BRCA mutations and other homologous recombination deficiencies (HRDs) will enable better patient segmentation and are expected to further drive the use of PARP inhibitors.”

