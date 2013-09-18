Sunday 24 November 2024

A biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs

Ardelyx's first approved product, IBSRELA (tenapanor) is available in the United States and Canada. The US company is also developing XPHOZAH (tenapanor), a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, which has completed three successful Phase III trials.

The company has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.

Latest Ardelyx News

Ardelyx challenges CMS’s statutory overreach
19 July 2024
Kyowa Kirin to launch Phozevel for kidney disease in Japan
19 February 2024
First-in-class oral kidney disease med to enter US market
18 October 2023
Positive FDA AdCom votes for Ardelyx' tenapanor
17 November 2022
