A clinical-stage Swiss biotech focused on the development of orally bioavailable therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders with high unmet medical need.

Asceneuron's pipeline includes treatments targeting a wide a range of neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, as well as orphan tauopathies.

As of Q1 2024, the company has two clinical-stage small molecule O-GlcNAcase inhibitors in development for the treatment of proteinopathies: OGA inhibitor ASN90 (licenced to Ferrer Pharmaceuticals) for the treatment of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and a potential best-in-class OGA inhibitor, ASN51 for Alzheimer’s disease.