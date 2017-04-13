Sunday 24 November 2024

Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences is a clinical-stage neurology company focused on the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders.

The company, which is 80% owned by Bermuda-based privately-held Roivant Sciences, is developing a pipeline of product candidates to comprehensively address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia.

Its vision is to become the leading company focused on the treatment of dementia by broadly addressing multiple forms of this condition through developing innovative new medicines for patients.

In April 2017, Axovant announced the appointment of David Hung as its new chief executive. Dr Hung is founder and former chief executive of Medivation, an oncology-focused biopharma bought by US pharma giant Pfizer for $14 billion in 2016.

Latest Axovant Sciences News

Arvelle's cenobamate accepted for EMA review
27 March 2020
Newly-formed Swiss firm touts positive data in epilepsy
14 November 2019
Axovant and Yposkesi team up on gene therapies
20 June 2019
Benitec and Axovant terminate license deal
6 June 2019
