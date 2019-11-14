Newly-formed Swiss firm touts positive data in epilepsy

Swiss drugmaker Arvelle Therapeutics has published positive results from a key pivotal trial for the in-licensed candidate cenobamate.

The CNS disorder specialist said the trial showed significant improvements in seizure control for partial-onset (focal) seizures in adults with epilepsy.

Responder rates were 40%, 56% and 64% at the three dosage levels, compared to 25% for placebo. During the maintenance phase of the study, zero seizures were reported by 4%, 11% and 21% of the respective groups, compared with 1% for placebo.